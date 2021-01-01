Skiers ride into 2021 at Ski Mount Southington

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Skiers of all ages are taking to the slopes Friday at Ski Mount Southington as they ride into 2021.

“A lot of people coming out, really exciting for the new year. I think everybody was ready to call 2020 out of their life,” said General Manager Jay Dougherty.

Business has been booming at ski spots, even the rental shop at Ski Mount Southington has been busier than ever — they credit the pandemic; people are just itching to get outdoors and get out of the house.

Dougherty added, “Everybody had a lot of pent up energy. They’re looking for something to do. In the winter, there’s not much to do as far as outdoor activities go. This is one thing that is safe in an open-air environment.”

For many, a day on the slopes is just as good for the soul too.

Skier Katie Coman said, “Spending time with friends, having an adventure, skiing down because you can take some falls, but you can also realize what you’re capable of doing.”