FARMINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Farmington Animal Control captured a skunk in town that tested positive for rabies over the weekend, according to police.

Farmington Animal Control officials caught the skunk near Knollwood Road, officials said.

Officials recommend residents keep their pets up to date on vaccines and monitor their interaction with other wildlife.

If anyone believes they or their pets could have been exposed to a sick animal, police ask that they call Farmington Animal Control at 860-675-2400.