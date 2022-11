NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire that burned a vacant building at the former Cedarcrest Hospital site in Newington was intentionally set, fire officials announced Monday.

The fire was reported at about 8 a.m. Sunday by a hiker in the area, according to fire officials.

When crews arrived, about a half-acre of woods was on fire, and a vacant building had been destroyed. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Connecticut Arson Tip Award Hotline at (800) 842-7766.