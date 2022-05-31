SIMSBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An investigation is underway after a small plane crashed in Simsbury Tuesday night.

It happened on Wolcott Road. Simsbury Fire Chief James Baldis said around 8:30 p.m., a resident who has a farm was out in the field and noticed a plane had crashed into their hoop house, which is at the end of the runway from Simsbury Airport.

Baldis said the initial investigation indicated there was no one with the aircraft and emergency personnel responded right away and investigated thoroughly to make sure of that.

According to Baldis, officials discovered the plane had come down earlier, maybe about an hour or so prior to that time, and the individual was followed by another person in a different plane who picked him up and brought him back home.

He was dropping the plane off for service, Baldis said. At this point, Baldis said they have no way of knowing if there was a problem with the plane.

There were no injuries, according to Baldis.

“We have discovered who the owner of the plane is and he’s perfectly OK. Unfortunately he just didn’t report the fact that this had happened,” Baldis said.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was also notified and responded to the scene. They released the following statement Tuesday night:

“Farm workers found the wreckage of a single-engine Piper PA-28 in a field near Simsbury Airport in Simsbury, Conn., around 8:30 p.m. local time today. The aircraft was unoccupied. The FAA will investigate.”

