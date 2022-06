MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have confirmed they are investigating a smash and grab at the Big Y Express in Manchester on Thursday morning.

The break-in occurred around 3 a.m. on Thursday morning according to local officials. The incident is currently under investigation, and police stated they are still on the scene.

There is no word yet as to what the thief got away with, and there are no reported injuries at this time.

News 8 is following this story as it develops.