Snacks, crafts, and jam-packed Halloween fun at Pumpkin Palooza in Berlin

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — More than 200 jack-o-lanterns will light up the trails this weekend at the Hungerford Park’s Pumpkin Palooza.

The Halloween celebration is back in Berlin after two-and-a-half years of absence, and the organizers need a little help making it happen.

Volunteers of all ages came out to help carve this week: from simple jack-o-lanterns to works of pumpkin art, all you have to do is show up and carve. Hungerford Park provides the tools, stencils, and will even gut the pumpkins for you.

“It’s an exciting event for the little kids,” said Daria Szarwacki, who was volunteering with a group of Berlin High School students, “and us getting more involved in our community is something that we look forward to.”

With all of the spooks and scares that come with Halloween, this event is friendly for the littlest of kids. “It’s not spooky, it’s not gory; it’s stroller- friendly,” explained longtime volunteer, Cathy Meehan.

Expect to see snacks, crafts, and pumpkin head scarecrows, too.

“It’s not scary where only the bigger kids can come,” Meehan said, “we’ve got a lot of things for the little kids to do.”

Pumpkin Palooza is held at the New Britain Youth Museum at Hungerford Park at 191 Farmington Avenue, Berlin, CT. It will run this Friday and Saturday, October 18-19th, 6p.m.-9p.m. Tickets range from $5 to $10. Children younger than two-years-old are free.