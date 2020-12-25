Snowflake Shop at Connecticut Children’s making Christmas brighter for patients, families

HARTFORD, Conn, (WTNH) — Santa Claus dodged the rain and wind to deliver presents to children all over the world, including the ones at Connecticut Children’s in Hartford. The hospital also helped Santa and the parents of patients with finding presents this holiday.

Connecticut Children’s has opened up a toy store right in the lobby of their hospital. It’s called the Snowflake Shop, where parents can go and get free gifts to wrap up and give to their children on Christmas morning.

A spokesperson for Connecticut Children’s said, “It’s like a free store where we invite inpatient families, families that are here for the days leading up to the Christmas holiday, to come down and do some holiday shopping no matter what holiday they are celebrating.”

Parents can shop at the Snowflake shop for anyone on their Christmas list. It’s Connecticut Children’s way to help give control back to parents during their child’s stay. It’s also a way the hospital tries to make things feel a little bit normal in a world that has been turned upside down.

Leticia Federicio said, “I didn’t have much time to do Christmas shopping this year because my son was diagnosed four months ago with stage four cancer, so I’m constantly here…so I did all my Christmas shopping here.”

This is the fourth year Connecticut Children’s has ran its Snowflake Shop. This year, more than 100 families were able to shop at the store.