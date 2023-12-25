HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Magic happens at the Connecticut Children’s Snowflake Toy Shop each Christmas, bringing toys to children hospitalized during the holiday season.

“The Snowflake Shop embraces families, offering toy treasures for infants, toddlers preschoolers, and teenagers,” said Lauren Turcotte, with Connecticut Children’s. “Every family feels the warmth of giving, creating a memorable Christmas for all.”

It’s the seventh year for the program, which gives tickets to families to enter the toy shop and explore the presents inside. They not only shop for their child, but also select presents for other kids who may be at home. Parents are given as much time as they need to shop for that perfect gift.

The joyous atmosphere extends to children of all ages, with adaptive toys for those with special needs. All the toys are new. With some help from the North Pole and Santa himself, all of the toys make their way to each child’s room just in time for Christmas morning.

The Escolastico family’s 2-year-old son Dominic cannot be home for the holiday. His mother, Nathalia Escolastico, called the selection of toys is amazing.

“[There were] so many things,” she said. “We got Hot Wheels, teddy bears, board games — stuff you won’t see in the store.”

This year, the Snowflake Shop extended its arms around 150 families, no matter which holiday they celebrate. No one is turned away, emphasizing the belief that Santa doesn’t just make house calls — but also hospital calls.