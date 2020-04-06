Social distancing violation hotline, coronavirus response website launched in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford has launched a coronavirus website and social distancing violation hotline, Mayor Luke Bronin announced Monday.
The capitol city has launched a website dedicated to its coronavirus response. Coronavirus.Hartford.gov (without a “WWW”) contains answers to “frequently asked questions, directions on what residents should do if they feel sick, and referrals to resources for students learning from home, families, and businesses.”
The city says the site has instructions on how to translate content into other languages, and says it will continue to create English and Spanish content as much as possible.
No matter how long these specific restrictions last, the best evidence suggests that we’re going to be responding to coronavirus for months to come, and this website is a single place residents can use to stay up to date with the latest information and resources. We’re continuing to build the site and add content, and we’re going to be updating it regularly.– Mayor Luke Bronin/ Hartford
The city additionally has created a dedicated coronavirus section on the Hartford 3-1-1 app, which allows residents to report social-distancing violations during the outbreak, including social or recreational gatherings, non-essential businesses that continue to operate, and other coronavirus-related concerns.
While the vast majority of people are taking social distancing seriously, there have been too many examples of large gatherings that should not be happening. Our Police and Health departments are going to be doing everything they can, but if you’re concerned about gatherings or other activity that puts our community at risk, please use the Hartford 311 app or call Hartford 311 to let us know.– Mayor Luke Bronin/ Hartford