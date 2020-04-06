Social distancing violation hotline, coronavirus response website launched in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford has launched a coronavirus website and social distancing violation hotline, Mayor Luke Bronin announced Monday.

The capitol city has launched a website dedicated to its coronavirus response. Coronavirus.Hartford.gov (without a “WWW”) contains answers to “frequently asked questions, directions on what residents should do if they feel sick, and referrals to resources for students learning from home, families, and businesses.”

The city says the site has instructions on how to translate content into other languages, and says it will continue to create English and Spanish content as much as possible.

No matter how long these specific restrictions last, the best evidence suggests that we’re going to be responding to coronavirus for months to come, and this website is a single place residents can use to stay up to date with the latest information and resources. We’re continuing to build the site and add content, and we’re going to be updating it regularly. – Mayor Luke Bronin/ Hartford

The city additionally has created a dedicated coronavirus section on the Hartford 3-1-1 app, which allows residents to report social-distancing violations during the outbreak, including social or recreational gatherings, non-essential businesses that continue to operate, and other coronavirus-related concerns.