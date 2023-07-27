WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — Despite the weather, 72 teams from eight states were beating the heat on Thursday at Play FPN Summer Nationals in Windsor.

“They have cooling fans in there to keep them cool,” Reghan, from Andover, said. “Some cooling towels, they supply water all the time, so, if they need something, they have it here.”

The girls’ softball fastpitch tournament was founded by Simsbury’s David Rocha. Now, in its third season, the double-elimination event features eight age divisions spanning from 12 to 16 years old.

“It’s better than yesterday, but still a little hot,” said Gabby Fontaine, of Waterford. “The sun’s not out today, so it shouldn’t be that bad.”

The tournament began on Monday at Quassi Amusement Park in Middlebury. It will run until Saturday. The full schedule is available online.