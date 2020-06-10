Some businesses still not happy with the State’s plan as CT prepares to move into phase two of reopening

HARTFORD/FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — With the state’s Phase 2 reopening set for exactly one week from Wednesday, some businesses are still not happy with the state’s plan.

When the pandemic began, small business owner Luis Ramirez and his wife didn’t mind pressing pause on their salon, Roxy Nails in Hartford. But when weeks turned into months, they’d had enough.

This week, the Ramirez’s filed suit against the state, chafing at a reopening plan Luis says left their business in last place. They want to reopen right away.

“When the Governor decided to shut it down we agreed with it because it was for our own safety and our customers,” he said.

Even with reopening set for next wednesday, the Ramirez’s aren’t backing down.

“Just in case something like this happens in the future, so we don’t have to go through this again,” said Ramirez.

At Bar Method in Fairfield, owner Caitlin Giambalvo is unhappy about strict guidelines she says single out small studios like hers. She’s flagging the mandatory 12-foot distance between gym-goers who are not wearing masks.

“With six feet we were planning on 11 or 12 clients. That number would bump down to five or six,” she said.

Giambalvo says there’s a disconnect since indoor diners need only be six feet apart.

“Patrons not wearing masks there’s the potential for people to laugh, breathe heavily, sneeze,” she pointed out.

Governor Ned Lamont has said he’s making careful decisions to maximize safety based on COVID data analyzed by business and health experts.