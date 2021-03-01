 

Some Hartford Public Schools students returning to in-person learning on Monday

Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Monday not only marks the start of a new month, but it’s also a shift for students in Hartford.

Hartford Public Schools are going back to in-person learning but students will not be there all day, every day.

The school district has been on a hybrid model all winter. It switched to it back in mid-November when COVID cases were spiking.

Starting Monday, that will change for most students but not all.

Superintendent Leslie Torres-Rodriguez said this is a decision made in consultation health officials.

Now that the positivity rate is under five percent, the district is returning to full in-person learning.

Starting March 1, pre-K, K-9 and special education students will be in-person five days per week with early dismissals on Wednesdays. Other students will be staying on a hybrid model.

Torres-Rodriguez said it’s important for younger kids to get back in the classroom.

“It’s really hard for them to interact all day long through the screen and there’s the other element, which is the cycle social development of students, whether they’re in 2nd grade or whether they’re in 6th 8th grade.”

As of Friday, Connecticut’s COVID positivity rate was just over two percent.

