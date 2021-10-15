Some residents excited, others voice displeasure over President Joe Biden’s visit to CT

(WTNH) – The presidential visit brought out hundreds of people to the motorcade route, trying to get a glimpse. Some people were excited to have the president in CT, but others came out to voice their displeasure.

Air Force One landed at Bradley International Airport with President Joe Biden coming down to greet people. Marine One then took Biden to Hartford to begin his busy day in CT.

“Yes, that would be the best thing because you know how he likes to talk to everybody. I’m just sitting here waiting in case he does, but I’m not sure that’s going to happen today,” said Debra St. Germain of Hartford.

The president then headed to UConn. He will return back to Washington, D.C. to continue to push the ‘Build Back Better’ agenda across the country.