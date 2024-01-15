SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A Somers man was arrested Friday for his involvement in a motorcycle crash that occurred in October, according to police.

19-year-old Michael Rafferty of Somers was arrested and is facing charges of operating an unregistered motor vehicle, failure to display a license plate, operating without minimum insurance, failure to install an ignition device and operating a motorcycle without an endorsement.

These charges stem from a crash that occurred on Oct. 20 in front of 1640 John Fitch Blvd. During the investigation, police said they learned that the motorcycle Rafferty was driving was unregistered and did not have insurance or license plates.

Police said Rafferty also had a fraudulent driver’s license, did not have a motorcycle endorsement and did not have an interlock ignition device, which was required due to his previous arrest.

Rafferty turned himself in to the police and was released on a $5,000 surety bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31.