ENFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — Although you may know Sonic the Hedgehog from the popular Sega videogame, there’s a real Sonic out there that’s missing from his owners in Enfield.

The Enfield Police Department shared photos of a hedgehog they are referring to as “Sonic” on Friday morning that was found stuck in a drainpipe.

Hedgehogs, which roam wild in other countries, are domesticated in the U.S. The small animals adorned with quills need specific care, including a heat lamp and nutritious bugs, in order to live a healthy life.

Police encourage Sonic’s owner, friends, or acquaintances to reach out to Enfield Animal Control at (860) 763-8944 to help get him home.