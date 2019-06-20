Hartford

Sources: State police to end search for evidence on Jennifer Dulos case in Hartford trash plant

By:

Posted: Jun 19, 2019 06:22 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 19, 2019 10:35 PM EDT

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - State police are expected to end their search in a Hartford Trash Facility for any key evidence in the search in the case of the missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, according to our media partners at the Hartford Courant.

Law enforcement sources close to the investigation tell News 8 that they plan to wrap up the search at the trash facility this coming weekend. They have found no significant evidence at that facility related to the case.

Related: Police receive over 800 tips as search continues for missing New Canaan mother

Both Fotis Dulos, Jennifer's estranged husband, and Fotis's girlfriend Michelle Troconis are free after posting bond. They were charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. Troconis is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on July 18, and Fotis's next court date is August 2.

Police continue to ask for the public's help as they try to figure out what happened to Jennifer Dulos. 

The New Canaan Police Department has created a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, and a dedicated email address, FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov. If you have any information at all, no matter how small, please email or call the New Canaan Police tip line at (203) 594-3544.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

High school graduation season&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

High school graduation season…

Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center