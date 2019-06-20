Sources: State police to end search for evidence on Jennifer Dulos case in Hartford trash plant

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) - State police are expected to end their search in a Hartford Trash Facility for any key evidence in the search in the case of the missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Farber Dulos, according to our media partners at the Hartford Courant.

Law enforcement sources close to the investigation tell News 8 that they plan to wrap up the search at the trash facility this coming weekend. They have found no significant evidence at that facility related to the case.

Related: Police receive over 800 tips as search continues for missing New Canaan mother

Both Fotis Dulos, Jennifer's estranged husband, and Fotis's girlfriend Michelle Troconis are free after posting bond. They were charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution. Troconis is scheduled to appear in Stamford Superior Court on July 18, and Fotis's next court date is August 2.

Sources: State police to end search...

Police continue to ask for the public's help as they try to figure out what happened to Jennifer Dulos.

The New Canaan Police Department has created a website, FindJenniferDulos.com, and a dedicated email address, FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov. If you have any information at all, no matter how small, please email or call the New Canaan Police tip line at (203) 594-3544.