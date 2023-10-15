SOUTH GLASTONBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Is anything more fall than autumn leaves, pumpkins and local beer?

Hops on the Hill Brewery in South Glastonbury hosted its Pumpkin Painting Extravaganza Sunday afternoon, with children painting pumpkins picked from the farm while adults sipped on craft beers.

“It’s a great time,” said Nancy Gondek with the brewery. “Parents come out with their children and dogs, everyone just relaxes. It’s a beautiful fall day like this, which we finally have.”

Similar events will be held on the remaining Sundays this month.