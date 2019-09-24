South Windsor closes fields, parks before dusk; authorizes pesticides due to EEE

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– South Windsor is taking precautions after a mosquito collected in the town tested positive for the Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus.

The South Windsor Parks and Recreation Department says that the Health Department Director has now authorized an emergency pesticide application on town properties.

Related: Mosquitoes in South Windsor test positive for EEE

Tree line borders and areas of standing water on school campuses will be treated after town officials and the board of education consulted with the Supervisor of the Pesticide Management Program for DEEP.

As a result, the town’s athletic fields, parks, and any outdoor Parks and Recreation facilities will now be closed at 5:30 p.m.

Related: East Lyme resident dies from EEE; second person contracts virus this year

Additionally all 4th “R” activities will be conducted inside of the elementary school buildings after 5:30 p.m. each day.

Anyone with questions should contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 860-648-6355 or rec@southwindsor.org.