South Windsor company creates new type of PPE

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — As the state heads towards Phase 2 of reopening, one local company has developed a piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) they feel meets the needs of several industries looking forward to a safe return.

Preferred Display of South Windsor is normally focused on creative design and counter design for major department stores, but now, like many other businesses, workers have adjusted on the fly.

After consulting with members of the medical community, and additional concerns expressed by salon owners and dentists, Preferred Protective Equipment was born.

The major difference with their “face shield” is that it also covers a person’s neck and chest.

The goal was to make it functional in every way possible.

“A lot of medical providers were complaining about the comfort associated with the PPE around their face and head and also getting protection from bodily fluids when extracting breathing tubes from patients who were on ventilators,” said Darryl Phillips, President of Preferred Protective Equipment.

Phillips said the mask was also made to be more comfortable.

“What we also found is that once people did wear it, it felt airy,” he said. “There’s no fogging associated with our shields. There’s no head or face contact whatsoever.”

The masks sell for $100 and up depending on packaging.

He said the product is in some dental offices — a quicker path to market for them than hospitals.

Phillips said the company hopes to design equipment for first responders soon.