South Windsor company unveils one of the largest solar arrays ever completed in the state

Hartford

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A South Windsor company is celebrating the completion of a new state-of-the-art solar array on the roof of its headquarters.

TicketNetwork now has a 1.4 MegaWatt solar array that covers nearly 200,000 square feet. It will offset nearly 70 percent of the company’s energy use.

It includes more than 4,300 solar panels and is among the largest installations of its kind in Connecticut. It took six months to complete the project.

For real-time statistics on the solar array’s performance, click here.

