SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor first responders are on scene of an active structure fire Wednesday morning.

According to officials, fire crews were dispatched to Able Tool and Equipment on 410 Burnham Street for the fire. All employees have been evacuated from the building.

Photo: South Windsor Police Department

Group 3 members are operating at a mutual aid fire on Burnham Road. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/NRHuhpXHKD — East Hartford Fire Department (@EastHartfordFD) April 8, 2020

Burnham Street has been shut down between Route 5 and Long Hill Road.

No details have been given regarding injuries or the cause of the fire.

