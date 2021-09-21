40 firefighters respond to fire on Ann Road in South Windsor that left home uninhabitable

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — 40 firefighters responded to a fire on Ann Road that left a home uninhabitable Tuesday night.

South Windsor Fire Department Chief Scott Fine said the fire occurred at 64 Ann Road. They got the call around 8:18 p.m. for a report of a fire in a home.

When firefighters arrived a few minutes later, they saw moderate smoke coming from a window. They knocked down the fire around 15-20 minutes later.

Everyone got out safely and there were no injuries, according to the chief.

The fire department is still on scene and working with the Fire Marshal for investigation and cleanup.