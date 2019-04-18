South Windsor firefighters save driver in serious rollover car accident Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: South Windsor Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: South Windsor Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: South Windsor Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: South Windsor Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: South Windsor Fire Department) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: South Windsor Fire Department) [ + - ]

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) - The South Windsor Fire Department rescued a victim trapped in a rollover vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews say that at 3:35 p.m. on Wednesday, the South Windsor Fire Department responded to a rollover motor vehicle accident in teh area of Route 5 and Governor's Highway in South Windsor.

According to firefighters, they found the heavily damaged, rolled over Sedan vehicle with one person trapped inside. Once officials stabilized the vehicle, they were able to rescue the individual from the car.

The victim was treated and has minor injuries from the accident.

The South Windsor Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash.