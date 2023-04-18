SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor High School is being dismissed early due to a threat, police said.

According to school officials, the dismissal is in response to a threat directed at the school, and the action is out of an abundance of caution.

The South Windsor Police Department is at the school, and although there is no reason to believe this is a credible threat, a complete investigation will take some time, school officials said.

School buses are on their way to pick up students from the school. Parent pick-up will occur at the Wapping School parking lot.

Police are currently on-scene investigating, as well as directing traffic.

