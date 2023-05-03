SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old student at South Windsor High School was arrested on Tuesday for calling in a bomb threat last month.

South Windsor police arrested Tamir J. Skyers of Hartford on an active arrest warrant for threatening in the first degree.

His charge stems from an incident on April 18 where Skyers, a student at SWHS, was identified as the individual who called in a bomb threat to the school. After an investigation, police found that the phone number used to call in the bomb threat was determined to be registered in Skyers’ email address.

Skyers turned himself in to police headquarters and was released on a $75,000 bond.

He is due in court on May 17.

