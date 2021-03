K-9 Officer Mason and his chew toy (Credit: South Windsor PD)

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police have a new officer and he may be the cutest on the force: K-9 Officer Mason.

The 13-year-old German Shepard joined the force on Feb. 17.

Credit: South Windsor PD

Credit: South Windsor PD

Credit: South Windsor PD

Mason and his partner and handler, Officer Zachary Cosenza, will begin the 14-week Connecticut State Police Canine Training Program on March 15.