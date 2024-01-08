SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A South Windsor man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened a woman with a knife, according to police.

Todd Davidson, 51, of South Windsor, was arrested on Jan. 7 after officers were called to a domestic violence incident.

Police said Davidson allegedly blocked the woman from leaving, threw her to the ground and threatened to kill her while holding a knife.

Davidson was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree threatening and second-degree unlawful restraint. He is being held on a $50,000 surety bond.