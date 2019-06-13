South Windsor man arrested for allegedly assaulting woman passenger in his car

South Windsor police responded to a physical dispute at a McDonalds on John Fitch Boulevard late Wednesday.

According to the South Windsor Police Department, police were dispatched to a McDonalds on John Fitch Boulevard for an altercation between a man and a woman.

Police say the man had allegedly punched and choked a female passenger in his car. Witnesses aided police in locating the man. An officer arrested the suspect, Michael Hickey, 31 of South of Windsor.

Hickey is charged with assault, strangulation, and breach of peace, and was held on a $10,000 surety bond. Hickey is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

No other information has been released at this time regarding the physical dispute between Hickey and the victim.

