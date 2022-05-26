SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A South Windsor resident has been arrested on charges of risk of injury to a child.

South Windsor police stated that Scott Minguy, 34, was arrested after officers responded to his residence for an intoxicated person’s call.

After investigating, it was discovered by police that Minguy was striking an 11-year-old victim on the side of the head. The victim locked herself in the bathroom and called the police, according to the officers.

Minguy was found passed out in the house and was taken into custody. He has since been released on a $1,500 bond.

He is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Thursday, said police.