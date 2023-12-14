SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A South Windsor man is facing charges after he allegedly shot another hunter and then lied about the incident to police.

Police arrested 81-year-old James Dina of South Windsor on Wednesday and is facing charges of negligent hunting in the second degree and interfering with an officer.

These charges stem from an incident that occurred on Nov. 17. Police said Dina negligently shot another hunter and then lied to police about hiding his musket. Dina also purposefully miscounted the sequence of events that occurred before the shooting.

The victim sustained injuries during the incident and was transported to a local hospital where he was later released.

Dina has been released on a $5,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Dec. 27.