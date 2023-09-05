SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A South Windsor man was arrested twice and now faces disorderly conduct and trespassing charges.

Police said Stephen Andrew, 53, was arrested on Sept. 2 around 2:30 a.m. for a domestic violence incident where he allegedly pushed the victim. Andrews was then released on a $500 non-surety bond.

Stephen Andrews (Photo: South Windsor Police Department)

The next day, Andrews was arrested for allegedly not leaving a property in South Windsor after being asked several times and urinating on their property. Police said this incident involved a different victim.

Andrews is charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and first-degree criminal trespassing.