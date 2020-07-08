South Windsor mayor, students support Black Lives Matter movement with new painting on Town Hall driveway

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — In South Windsor, a Black Lives Matter painting in the Town Hall driveway is getting a lot of attention.

Back in June, the town of South Windsor declared racism a public health crisis. Nearly a month later, they’re making sure their message is heard loud and clear.

“We created a Black Lives Matter subcommittee to help with a series of conversations.”

News 8 talked with South Windsor Mayor Andrew Paterna. He says aside from the town’s newly developed subcommittee, students in South Windsor also have rallied together to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

“They contacted me they’ve been working, and I want to make sure this is clear, they’ve been working with our police department in coordinating our rallies. So this has not been a protest against our local police department,” he explains.

It was a unanimous vote to declare racism a public health crisis. Days later, advocates approach the mayor about the driveway painting

“I thought it was a natural out growth of their rally and demonstration,” he said.

He helped the students out by helping to get the yellow paint. “I was able to secure private funding so no town dollars were used. To me, it was a positive way to support them and their efforts.”

Meantime, some think it wasn’t a good move by the town.

“I don’t think the town should get involved in like stuff like that,” one resident said.

While others say they’re leading by example.

“I think when you look around and see all the signs everywhere, I think it’s very important I think it’s great to make some kind of a statement that enough is enough.”