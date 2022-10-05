SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor police arrested a man on animal cruelty-related charges on Tuesday.

Just after 12:30 p.m., South Windsor officers said they arrested 40-year-old Damien Addington of East Hartford on an active arrest warrant. The charges stem from an incident back in August of 2022, when South Windsor police responded to Addington’s Main Street residence for an unwanted person complaint.

During the course of their investigation, officers said Addington’s 2-year-old pitbull was found improperly tethered to a tree in the backyard. The dog did not have any access to food or water.

The dog was taken under the control of South Windsor’s Community Service Officer and was transported to the Tyler Regional Animal Care Center for safekeeping.

After this incident, police issued an arrest warrant for Addington. He was taken into custody on Tuesday on the charges of cruelty to animals and tethering a dog to a stationary/mobile object.

Addington was processed and released on a $5,000 surety bond, according to police. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 19, 2022.