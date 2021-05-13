South Windsor PD asking for public’s help in search for missing 30-year-old woman

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — South Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help. They’re looking for 30-year-old Jessica Edwards. She was last seen by her family on Mother’s Day, but they haven’t heard from her since.

“Help us bring Jessica home,” pleased Yanique Edwards, Jessica’s sister. “She vanished on Sunday and I never saw her again.”

Yanique Edwards, Jessica’s sister, said this was her sister’s first Mother’s Day. She welcomed her son, Jayden, seven months ago.

“It was the last time and I wish I knew,” said Edwards. “I wish I would have hugged her a little tighter, you know?”

Edwards said Jessica’s husband reported she left their condo in South Windsor Monday morning. He said she got dressed and left in a car with a friend.

“Jessica is not going to leave her child and that’s how I knew that something was wrong,” said Edwards.

South Windsor Police told News 8 her phone has been off and her car remains at the condo complex. They’re looking at every possible possible angle.

Her family, friends, and community members have joined the search as well. They’ve checked out locations in South Windsor, East Hartford, and Manchester.

“I’d you know anything, please say something,” said Hope Edwards, Jessica’s mother. “Don’t just keep it to yourself. Think of Jessica as a family member.”

They’re hoping someone knows something about her disappearance. They said Edwards, beloved by many for her sense of humor, kindness, and big heart, has the brightest future ahead of her and they pray she’ll return soon.

