SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police have opened an investigation into alleged crimes relating to sexual assault, which were discovered through videos on the social media app TikTok.

Officers were made aware of these videos on Wednesday, which contained accusations of “sexually explicit crimes,” according to police statements. The crimes also supposedly occurred in South Windsor many years ago.

South Windsor police and the Department of Children and Families said they have investigated these allegations on two separate occasions over the past seven years.

The accusations in the videos are not confirmed, according to officials. However, investigators have confirmed they are in contact with the person in the TikTok videos on Friday morning.

This investigation is active and ongoing.