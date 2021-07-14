South Windsor PD mourning loss of young officer killed in off-duty crash

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The South Windsor Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Officer Benjamin Lovett was involved in an off-duty crash and passed away Tuesday at the age of 25.

The crash happened in Tolland on June 26. South Windsor police said Officer Lovett was the victim of an attempted hit-and-run DUI crash.

Courtesy: South Windsor Police

Officer Lovett entered the South Windsor Police training program after completing training at the Connecticut Police Academy in 2018. He was assigned as a patrol officer in the Operations Division where he excelled and grew as a new officer.

Bunting was hung outside the South Windsor Police Department mourning the loss of Officer Ben Lovett. Courtesy: WTNH

In the spring of 2020, Officer Lovett was temporarily assigned to the Criminal Investigations Bureau. In May 2020, Officer Lovett tested for the position of Narcotics Investigator and was appointed to the East Central Narcotics Task Force.

Courtesy: South Windsor Police

South Windsor Police said that Officer Lovett has received numerous letters of appreciation from the public and is the recipient of the 2020 Mothers Against Drunk Driving recognition award. He also served as an Emergency Medical Technician within the department, and certified Crisis Intervention Team member, and held numerous investigation and narcotic training certificates.

Connecticut State Police have arrested the person accused of hitting Officer Lovett while he was riding his motorcycle off-duty in Tolland.

State police arrested 24-year-old Spencer Kraus for operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs, evading responsibility resulting in serious physical injury, assault second-degree with a motor vehicle, and failure to obey a stop sign.

RELATED: Man charged after serious injury crash overnight in Tolland

“Most of all, Benjamin was a valuable member of the department, an easy going and bright officer, a friend and co-worker who will be greatly missed by his family at the South Windsor Police Department,” the South Windsor Police Department said in a statement.

This is a developing story.