South Windsor PD seeking witnesses of road rage incident on John Fitch Blvd.

(WTNH) — South Windsor Police are looking for witnesses who saw a road rage incident that happened Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident started at the intersection of John Fitch Blvd. and Sullivan Ave. at around 4 p.m. Monday, and it continued south to the intersection of John Fitch Blvd. and Pleasant Valley Road.

Police said the involved vehicles were a black Chevrolet Silverado and a gray Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Officer Truebig at (860) 648-6275.