SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – South Windsor police stated they arrested a man who crashed into someone’s yard in February 2022.

Thomas W. Calabrese, 52, was wanted on an arrest warrant stemming from a car crash last February, according to the South Windsor police’s press release.

According to the report, a car driven by Calabrese had crashed into a residence’s front yard on Ellington Road and was left there. There were no reported injuries from this crash.

Calabrese was taken into custody, processed, and has since been released on a $5,000 bond according to police statements.

He is now scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court in June.