SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Jersey contractor was arrested by South Windsor police for alleged intoxication and making death threats.

At approximately 3:25 a.m. Friday, South Windsor police responded to reports of an intoxicated man threatening to harm others. The man was identified as 32-year-old Maynor Balan, of New Jersey, who was working on a residence as a contractor during the time of the incident, according to police.

According to the police investigation, Balan challenged another worker to a fight while also threatening to kill him with a crowbar.

Balan was taken into custody and held on a $50,000 surety bond. He appeared in Manchester Superior Court on Nov. 3 on charges of breach of peace in the 2nd degree and threatening in the 2nd degree.