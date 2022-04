SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — The South Windsor Police Department is investigating after an excavator was stolen from a job site.

According to police, the large construction equipment was stolen from 420 John Fitch Blvd. It was last seen at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday and was reported missing as of 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The SWPD’s detective bureau is actively investigating the case.

