South Windsor teens collect athletic equipment for Hartford Police Athletic League

(WTNH) — At some point in life, we all need a chance, an opportunity. That doesn’t mean it will come. Thankfully, there are young people who care, and communities who want to help them make a difference like the Police Athletic League.

Three boys from South Windsor are making it possible for kids in Hartford to have an opportunity to get in the game. An opportunity they may never have gotten. Quinn Cavanaugh, Sean Habeeb and Aidan Walsh have formed Equipment Assist. They collect used equipment, clean it up and donate to the Hartford Police Athletic League.

“I think that knowing that it’s helping someone out there that doesn’t have the same advantages that we do. It brings a lot of joy.”

The boys are all freshman, but go to different schools. Their schools, and the church, require they do community service. That may be what got them going, but the boys have gone the extra mile. They hung posters at their respective schools, placed collection boxes, and have gone door to door in the community collecting everything from hockey skate, to gloves and basketballs, and much needed cleats.

Now, they’re understanding how rewarding it can be when doing for others. And while the boys are beyond their required hours, they’re not ready to hit the pause button by any means. In fact, they’re looking forward to meeting the boys and girls they’ve “assisted.”

Bringing sports equipment to them, that’s only the beginning. What’s next is going and interacting with them, helping them,” Cavanaugh said.

If you have equipment to donate you can send an email to:equipmentassistSW@gmail.com.