SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A 44-year-old South Windsor woman stole almost $30,000 from a Connecticut Department of Social Services program, according to an announcement Wednesday from the Connecticut Department of Justice.

Amanda Penamon was arrested and charged first-degree larceny and second-degree false statement for allegedly with scamming Care4Kids.

She’s accused of receiving benefits from November 2021 to February 2023 that she was only able to qualify for because she lied about her income, according to the announcement.

She has been released on a $10,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on June 2.