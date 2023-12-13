SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A woman has been arrested and charged with a DUI after she crashed her car in late November while two children were in the backseat, according to police.

Officers responded after security found a vehicle that crashed on Nov. 25 around 3:33 a.m. in the area of 216 Hemlock Avenue. Police said security reported that the driver, 28-year-old Yeilian Rodriguez-Marrero of South Windsor, was asleep at the wheel and that two small children were sleeping in the backseat.

When Rodriguez-Marrero saw security, she tried to drive off but she was unsuccessful.

When officers arrived on the scene, they believed that Rodriguez-Marrero was under the influence of alcohol. She was given a field sobriety test which she failed.

She was then taken into custody and is facing charges of operating under the influence and two counts of rick of injury to a child. She is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.