SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A South Windsor woman was arrested on identify theft charges after falsely claiming to be harassed by her ex-boyfriend.

On Monday, April 17, South Windsor Police Department arrested 35-year-old Amy E. Hull on an active arrest warrant.

According to SWPD, Hull was facing charges from 2022 in an ongoing harassment case, in which she claimed she was being harassed by an ex-boyfriend.

During the investigation, police said it was determined that Hull was posing as her ex-boyfriend to send threatening texts to her current boyfriend’s cell phone.

Hull did so by using various texting applications, and Hull would sign up using the ex-boyfriend’s information, police said.

According to police, Hull staged evidence on her vehicle consisting of a hand-written note and two rings.

As a result, SWPD was contacted multiple times on reports of ongoing harassment and threats.

Police said Hull was granted a temporary restraining order against the ex-boyfriend based on the fabrication.

Hull turned herself into SWPD headquarters and she was charged with identity theft in the 3rd degree, and falsely reporting an incident in the 2nd degree.

Hull was released on a $5,000 surety bond and she is scheduled to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Wednesday, May 3.