SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – A long-running South Windsor fair is coming to an end because there aren’t enough volunteers to put it together.

The Wapping Fair is ending after 132 years. As the town’s only fair, it brings up fond memories for residents.

“We used to all come to the Wapping Fair in my early teenage years,” said Blacey Futtner, from South Windsor. “It’s a shame.”

At its peak, the event drew more than 15,000 people to the John J. Mitchell Fairgrounds during its four-day run every September.

“It just brings people from all walks of life,” said David Mitchell, who lives across the fairgrounds and has attended the fair with his father, John J. Mitchell. “It’s beautiful to walk through it and see all the different things.”

The South Windsor Jaycee Foundation’s volunteers have organized the fair since 2001.

Participation used to be strong, but the head of the group, Paul Petrillo, said numbers dropped when COVID-19 hit.

“As the core group was getting older, more and more were settling down — moving away, also — so we didn’t really have the group to continue doing the events,” he said.

With the group’s youngest member being 45, Petrillo said there isn’t enough interest or volunteers to take over the fair.

“Over the last year, I realized I can’t do it, especially without a lot of volunteers, a lot of core help to make it happen,” he said.

Other events organized by Jaycee, like Paws in the Park, have also ended.

Most of the proceeds from these events go back to the community. Over the years, Petrillo said the group has donated more than $10,000.

“That’s going to be $10,000 to less to go to local organizations, and I believe they did give to the community food and fuel bank, so that will be a loss,” South Windsor Mayor Audrey Delnicki said.

A drop in volunteerism isn’t just a problem in South Windsor. In Connecticut, only 28.8% of people volunteered through an organization in 2021, according to data collected by AmeriCorps. That’s about three percentage points lower than the volunteer rate in 2019.

No other groups have expressed interest to organize the fair.