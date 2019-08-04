Southington 8-year-old creates ‘Scoops for Troops’ to help military families

(WTNH)–An 8 year-old in Southington is leading the way to help our veterans and their families.

Michael Ahern was up in Maine with his family earlier this year when he heard about the Travis Mills Foundation. It’s a home that serves as a retreat for veterans and their families.

Michael was so inspired that he came up with “Scoops for Troops”.

Michael told News 8, “it makes me feel great and i want other kids to give back to their community.”

His Dad said, “it’s amazing as a parent when you see your child taking an interest in giving back to the community and supporting a great cause.”

It raises money for the kids staying there so they could get ice cream nearby, but that has turned into raising money so that families can enjoy the retreat all together.

Scoops for Troops has raised $15,000 so far; the goal is $30,000.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.