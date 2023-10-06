SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – The Southington Apple Harvest Festival announced that it will not open on Saturday due to anticipated weather.

Organizers took to Facebook Friday to say that they will be closed Saturday due to “the forecast of heavy rain in the afternoon and evening.”

They will be open to the public Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and the Arts & Crafts Show will be open both Saturday and Sunday.

This comes after the festival had to postpone their opening day last Friday due to the weather.