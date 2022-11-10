SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Southington health center and doctor will pay $2.6 million as part of a federal settlement to resolve allegations that they illegally billed federal and state health care programs.

The Feel Well Health Center of Southington, formerly known as the Feel Well Health Center, and Dr. Kevin P. Greene were accused of violating the federal and state False Claims Act by billing Medicare, Connecticut Medicaid and the Connecticut Comptroller Healthcare Programs for medical visits that had actually been fitness-related services, according to an announcement Thursday.

“We allege in this case that Dr. Greene and his medical practice fraudulently billed federal and state healthcare programs for several years, and also received illegal kickbacks involving laboratory services ordered for Medicare patients,” U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said in a written announcement. “Physicians and medical practices who participate in taxpayer funded healthcare plans have an obligation to bill for services honestly and accurately, and comply with other federal laws. Those who don’t will be held accountable.”

The scheme lasted between April 2016 and January 2020. The services, which authorities said had “no legitimate medical component,” were done at a gym staffed by a coach and yoga instructor, not medically licensed professionals. The health center made fake medical records for gym visits and submitted false diagnosis information in order to get state and federal funds.

During the same time period, the business also submitted fake claims for in-person visits that happened when Greene was actually out of the country, on vacation or in a different location. the business and Greene are also accused of submitting fake claims for medically unnecessary services such as neurofeedback, ultrasounds and autonomic function testing.

As part of the settlement, Greene and the health center have agreed to enter a three-year agreement with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to make sure it it follows the law.