SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Frosty’s Christmas Craft Festival returned to Southington on Sunday, bringing holiday shoppers out to the annual event.

About 140 crafters from across the state were at the Aqua Turf Club to sell their products.

“We’re pretty careful on who we let into the show,” said Peter Warren, with the festival. “We want quality crafters and quality products, so we spend a lot of time putting this together.”

The fourth year of the festival featured food, jewelry, candles and holiday decorations.