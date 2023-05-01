SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Get ready to roll in for a movie!

Prepare yourself for both old and new classics when the Southington Drive-In reopens for its summer season in June.

The season kicks off with Jaws on June 3. It will end with Dirty Dancing on Sept. 9. Other offerings include Inside Out, Grease, Moana, Elvis and Top Gun Maverick.

Gates open at 6 p.m. each Saturday, and movies begin about 30 minutes after sunset.

Prices are $20 per car and $5 for each walk in. Tickets and the snack bar are cash only.